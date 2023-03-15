RJD chief Lalu Yadav, wife, and others granted bail in land-for-job-scam case2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:28 PM IST
The bail was given on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and one surety of the like amount each.
A Delhi court on 15 March granted bail to ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter-RJD MP Misa Bharti & other accused in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam. The court noted that CBI filed the charge sheet without arrest.
