A Delhi court on 15 March granted bail to ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter-RJD MP Misa Bharti & other accused in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam. The court noted that CBI filed the charge sheet without arrest.

Lalu Prasad, 74, who underwent a kidney transplant recently and was in a wheelchair, reached the Rouse Avenue court around 10 am but proceedings were delayed. The family appeared before Special Judge Geetanjali Goel around 11 am.

The bail was given on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and one surety of the like amount each.

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad's family when he was railway minister between 2004 and 2009.

In the CBI charge sheet, it was mentioned that Lalu Prasad and other accused were involved in the irregular appointments made in the railways. Those appointments violated the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment

As a quid pro quo, it alleged, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives and family members sold land to Lalu Prasad's family members at highly discounted rates up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates.

Special judge Geetanjali Goel on February 27, issued summons to the accused persons, including Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, and ordered them to appear before the court on 15 February.

As per the issued summon, the charge sheet and dcouments showed commission of offences under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), read with sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the IPC and various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. Notably, the CBI arrested Bhola Yadav in July last year. The accused was an officer on the special duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad who was handling the Railway Ministry at that time.

The charge sheet was filed on October 10 last year for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against 16 accused persons. In the FIR, it was alleged that some residents of Patna in Bihar were appointed as substitutes in Group-D posts during the period 2004-2009 in different zones of the railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur. Later, those individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land in the name of family members of Lalu Prasad and a company, AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was subsequently taken over by the family members of Prasad.

It was further alleged that about 1,05,292 square feet land situated in Patna was acquired by the family members of Prasad from those persons through five sale deeds and two gift deeds and in most of the sale deeds, payment to the sellers was mentioned to be paid in cash. The value of the land as per existing circle rate was about ₹4.39 crore, the CBI alleged.

