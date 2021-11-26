RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS, Delhi, on Friday, hospital sources said.

The veteran politician is learnt to be suffering from fever and is drowsy.

His condition is not serious and is stable. His blood samples have been sent for investigations and reports are awaited, a source said.

The former chief minister of Bihar had returned to Delhi from Patna for health reasons after the Bihar by-election 2021. However, few days ago he had gone to Patna to appear in the court in the Dumka treasury case of the fodder scam.

He is currently out on bail and had visited the All India Institute of Medical Science earlier this year in August for a routine health check-up.

On Thursday, he was spotted behind the wheel of a jeep, the video of which had gone viral.

The 73-year old has been residing in Delhi with his daughter Misa. He suffers from several ailments including diabetes and renal issues and has been under strict medical supervision for long.

