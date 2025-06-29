RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav narrowly escapes injury as drone crashes into podium in Patna | Watch video

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday narrowly escaped an injury as the drone crashed into podium in Patna, from where he was addressing a gathering, reported PTI.

He was addressing at the ‘Waqf Bachao, Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan’ at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. However, he continued his speech even after the incident and thanks the people for coming in large number to listen to him.

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav also spoke at the Vaishya Representative Conference where he promised that if his government come to power, it would give Bihar a government where there is education, healthcare, income, irrigation, listening, and action.

"...We want to give Bihar a government where there is education, healthcare, income, irrigation, listening, and action. Today, there is neither listening nor action. Today, you can go anywhere and see that there is immense corruption. Nitish Kumar talks about Jungle Raj, but gives parole to such criminals who keep AK-47 at their house. Today, there is neither justice nor development in Bihar... We have always stood with the public of the state...", ANI quoted Yadav as saying.