RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health deteriorates, taken to AIIMS Delhi

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated2 Apr 2025, 07:39 PM IST
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Rashtriya Janata Dal founding leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday complained of low blood pressure and complications, following which he was taken to New Delhi for treatment at AIIMS. 

Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav was taken to Paras Hospital after his health deteriorated.

Dr Prakash Sinha, Head of Pulmonary Medicine at Paras Hospital, said, as quoted by ANI "He also had a fever and has been given medication for that. When he arrived, he was a little low, but soon he started responding to the treatments and became alert... He talked to everyone. He has to go to Delhi today."

With agency inputs.

More to come…

First Published:2 Apr 2025, 07:39 PM IST
