RJP moves SC seeking directions to defer Bihar elections

The plea seeks directions for the Election Commission of India to defer the election to March 2021 as the State is also undergoing flood situation. The party submitted that it will be better for the safety of the people of India to hold the said election sometime in the month of March, 2021 when the situation in the State is somewhat normalized so that the citizen can participate and cast their votes safely and without there being any threat either of pandemic or the flood.\

The petition has been filed through advocate Binay Kumar Das, president of RJP, submits that the party made a representation to the Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, New Delhi on 30 June. He further claims that till date, no decision on the said representation has been taken by the Chief Election Commissioner.

The plea submits that on account of the heavy rain in most parts of the country including Bihar, rivers are over-flowing and causing flood situation in the entire State, consequently, millions of peoples of the State have become homeless and they are also fighting for their bread and butter. Therefore, under these extraordinary circumstances, the Government should not take such a risk of giving them the burden of casting their votes in this dire situation, said the party.

However, acknowledging the efforts of the Centre and State Government, the plea said that the governments are leaving no stone unturned to get rid of this pandemic and flood situation but even then, the situation is a very serious. The party reasoned that to hold election at this time when the pandemic is going at its peak and the conditions of the peoples have become miserable on account of the flood in the State is not advisable. “This dual strike by the nature have thrown the lives of the peoples in the precarious condition," said the petitioners.





The plea states that it is the duty of the Government to think for the safety to its citizen first and thereafter do any other activities. It claimed that taking into consideration the vast population and the medical facilities in our country in comparison to the developed countries, there is every likelihood that this pandemic will rapidly increase further and consequently the life of the peoples of India will be in danger.

The plea besides seeking deferment of the election to a later date also sought direction from the apex court to direct the election commission to take appropriate measures for holding the State Assembly Election in the month of March, 2021.

