The Supreme Court on Thursday put an end to mediation in the high-stakes inheritance dispute surrounding the family of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who passed away in June last year. The apex court noted that efforts to broker a settlement had reached an impasse and asked the warring parties to prepare for the legal "battle" ahead.

Supreme Court closes mediation in the RK Family Trust case: Here's why The court said it would now proceed to pass an order in the dispute concerning the RK Family Trust and Sunjay Kapur's estate. The development came after the top court took note of a second report submitted by court-appointed mediator and former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who was appointed to the role in May. The report confirmed that mediation between the parties had failed, ANI reported.

A two-judge bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan was informed that the parties had held 15 sittings but failed to arrive at a settlement. The bench questioned why they had been unable to resolve the dispute through mediation. It also asked the parties to consider whether continuing with mediation would serve any purpose, given the mediator's assessment that the talks had reached a dead end.

Also Read | Rani Kapur moves Supreme Court over family trust-linked board meeting

The bench added that it would urge the Delhi High Court to expedite consideration of an interim application seeking the protection and preservation of the family trust's assets. The request is expected to be made in an order to be issued shortly.

Supreme Court advises mediation to resolve RK Family Trust dispute The development marks a setback to the Supreme Court's attempt to prevent a bitter family feud over the vast assets associated with the Sona Group from escalating into prolonged litigation. During the previous hearing in August, the top court had expressed satisfaction with the progress of mediation led by DY Chandrachud. It observed that six sessions had been held by then, during which the parties had cooperated in exploring a "holistic settlement" of their claims. The court had subsequently extended the mediation process until November 2, hoping that the differences could be resolved amicably.

Here's why the mediation failed However, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapoor, told the apex court that the late industrialist's mother, Rani Kapur, had reportedly walked out of the mediation and was blaming Priya for the failure of the settlement process.

Opposing this, Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the late businessman's mother, claimed that the money and assets held by the RK Family Trust were not being managed properly. He added that Priya Kapoor was effectively sitting on the trust's funds and assets.

SC questions Rani Kapur's claim Announcing the closure of the mediation process, the court then turned to the nature of Rani Kapur's claim and asked what exactly she wanted from the trust — whether she was seeking a monetary settlement or the entire corpus. Dave responded that the late businessman's mother had been seeking both money and assets that constituted the trust's corpus.

The court also sought clarity on the value of the assets involved. In response to a question about the trust's corpus, a figure of around ₹30,000 crore was cited. Counsel for Rani Kapur told the court that the octogenarian was seeking ₹6,000 crore, along with other assets from the trust's corpus.

Addressing Rani Kapur, the court advised her to show flexibility and understanding, and to take a practical view of the dispute. It observed that prolonged litigation would be an endless exercise and could prove futile.

The dispute stems from the constitution and control of the RK Family Trust and the assets transferred into it. Challenging the trust's constitution, Rani Kapur alleged that her late son, Sunjay, and his wife, Priya Kapoor, had transferred her assets into the trust without her consent.