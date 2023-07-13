New Delhi: Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, on Thursday invited bids for redevelopment of Ahmedabad railway station and the construction of associated infrastructure. The estimated cost of the project is ₹2,563 crore, it added.

Ahmedabad, situated on the banks of the Sabarmati River, is the most populous city in Gujarat and the fifth most populous city in India. Recognizing its significance as an economic and industrial hub, the RLDA aims to transform the railway station into a modern transportation hub, integrating various modes of transport such as high speed, metro, BRT, and city buses.

“The iconic city of Ahmedabad has historically been a centre of trade and commerce. As one of the largest cities in the country, Ahmedabad serves as a focal point of economic growth and prosperity. It is in this backdrop that we welcome bids to redevelop the Ahmedabad Railway Station to the highest international standards, integrating different modes of transport and serving as a city center," said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman of RLDA.

The redevelopment of Ahmedabad railway station holds significant potential for economic growth and prosperity in the region. Ahmedabad, known for its thriving cotton industry, will benefit from modern logistical redevelopment, bolstering the supply chain and unlocking greater opportunities for commercial development in and around the railway station.

The project is expected to generate employment through direct and allied industries, thereby contributing to the region’s economic development. Moreover, the redeveloped railway station will enhance trade connectivity across western India and cater to the needs of the numerous commuters travelling to and from Ahmedabad on a daily basis.

Interested parties can participate in the bidding process by submitting their e-bids until 5 September, 2023, by 3 PM . The RLDA has scheduled a Pre-Bid conference on 18 July, 2023, at its headquarters in Delhi, providing an opportunity for potential bidders to gain insights into the project. The technical e-bids will be opened on 8 September, 2023, at 3:30 PM .