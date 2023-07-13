RLDA invites bids for ₹2,563 crore Ahmedabad railway station redevelopment1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:21 PM IST
The project is expected to generate employment through direct and allied industries, thereby contributing to the region’s economic development
New Delhi: Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, on Thursday invited bids for redevelopment of Ahmedabad railway station and the construction of associated infrastructure. The estimated cost of the project is ₹2,563 crore, it added.
