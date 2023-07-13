RLDA invites bids for 2,563 crore Ahmedabad railway station redevelopment

“The iconic city of Ahmedabad has historically been a centre of trade and commerce. As one of the largest cities in the country, Ahmedabad serves as a focal point of economic growth and prosperity. It is in this backdrop that we welcome bids to redevelop the Ahmedabad Railway Station to the highest international standards, integrating different modes of transport and serving as a city center," said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman of RLDA.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}