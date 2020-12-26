OPEN APP
Home >News >India >RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal (ANI Photo )
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal (ANI Photo )

RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws

1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2020, 07:00 PM IST PTI

On Friday, Beniwal had announced a march to Delhi in support of farmers organisations holding a protest against the contentious laws

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre's new farm laws.

"I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separate myself from the NDA," Beniwal said while addressing a farmers' rally in Shahjahanpur in Alwar district. 

On Friday, Beniwal had announced a march to Delhi in support of farmers organisations holding a protest against the contentious laws. 

Farmers from Rajasthan have been protesting in Shahjhanpur near the Rajasthan-Haryana border on the Jaipur-Delhi highway for 14 days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

