Road accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri due to fog: 13 dead, 18 injured

At least 13 people were killed in an accident amid poor visibility due to fog in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Tuesday night. As many as 18 people got injured in the accident.

After getting information, police reached the spot and started rescuing the victims. The injured were rushed to various hospitals in the area. Locals also assisted the police in rescuing the injured at the spot.

Speaking about the incident, Sumant Roy, assistant superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri told ANI, "A vehicle collided head-on with a boulder loaded truck whose driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider and slipped towards its right side. Two other vehicles coming from the wrong side collided into the body of the truck due to which boulders loaded in the vehicle fell on them. Another small lorry in front of the truck was also damaged. In all, four vehicles got damaged."

"Circle inspector of Dhupguri and his team reached the place of accident in less than 10 minutes and multiple cranes were brought. I believe that there was some fog on the road which reduced visibility," he added, quoted ANI.

"The road is now cleared. The driver of the truck survived the accident and has been detained. Treatment of injured at the nearby hospital is being monitored," Roy said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesda announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident. He also said that ₹50,000 each would be given to those injured, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi was quoted as saying by the PMO.

"From the PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund), Ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. A sum of ₹50,000 each would be given to those injured," he said.

