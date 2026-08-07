Road accident sparks violence in Patna; vehicles set on fire, body used to block road

Violence erupted in Patna, Bihar, after a man died in a road accident near Zero Mile on Friday, August 7.

Written By Akriti Anand
Published7 Aug 2026, 01:54 PM IST
Road accident sparks violence in Bihar's Patna; vehicles set on fire, ‘stone pelted’, ‘body used to block road’
Road accident sparks violence in Bihar's Patna; vehicles set on fire, ‘stone pelted’, ‘body used to block road’(ANI video screengrab)

Violence erupted in Patna, Bihar, after a man died in a road accident near Zero Mile on Friday, 7 August. As many as three jeeps were set on fire by the angry crowd.

Police said the vehicle involved in the accident was set ablaze, and the police vehicle was also torched. Stone pelting was also reported, PTI reported.

There are no confirmed reports of death or injury in the alleged mob attack.

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A video shared by the news agency ANI showed two vehicles burning, with billows of smoke filling the sky. Another video from the spot showed police deployment in the region.

Other reports also claimed that angry locals set a bus on fire, attacked police with stones, and later vandalised and set fire to a police outpost.

“Violence broke out after a man died in a road accident near the Zero Mile area [in Patna], resulting in an enraged crowd setting three police jeeps on fire,” ANI reported on Friday.

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What did the police say

Sharing details related to the incident, ASP Raj Kishor Singh said, “There was a road accident in which a man died. Following the incident, people blocked the road and set the vehicle involved in the accident on fire.”

“A police vehicle was also torched. The victim was crossing the road when he was hit by a car. We are maintaining law and order, and the situation is now under control,” police said.

Patna City SDM Satyam Sahay told ANI that after the accident, the road was blocked using the deceased's body, and acts of violence took place during this time.

“The individuals involved in the violence are being identified. The body has now been removed from the road, and traffic flow has been restored,” Sahay said.

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