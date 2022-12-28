Road accidents claimed 1.53 lakh lives in India in 2021: Report

Road accidents claimed 1.53 lakh lives in India in 2021: Report1 min read . 08:10 PM IST
- Road accidents decreased by 8.1% and injuries decreased by 14.8% in 2021 compared to 2019, the report said
NEW DELHI :A total of 4,12,432 unfortunate incidences of road accidents occurred during 2021 which claimed 1, 53,972 lives and caused injuries to 3, 84,448 persons, according to a new report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).
NEW DELHI :A total of 4,12,432 unfortunate incidences of road accidents occurred during 2021 which claimed 1, 53,972 lives and caused injuries to 3, 84,448 persons, according to a new report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).
The report titled ‘Road accidents in India -- 2021’, said major indicators related with accidents have performed better in 2021 when compared to 2019.
The report titled ‘Road accidents in India -- 2021’, said major indicators related with accidents have performed better in 2021 when compared to 2019.
“Road accidents decreased by 8.1 percent and injuries decreased by 14.8 percent in 2021 compared to 2019. Fatalities, however, on accounts of road accidents increased by 1.9 percent in 2021 corresponding to the same period in 2019," the report said.
“Road accidents decreased by 8.1 percent and injuries decreased by 14.8 percent in 2021 compared to 2019. Fatalities, however, on accounts of road accidents increased by 1.9 percent in 2021 corresponding to the same period in 2019," the report said.
During the previous year 2020, country saw an unprecedented decrease in accidents, fatalities and injuries.
During the previous year 2020, country saw an unprecedented decrease in accidents, fatalities and injuries.
This was due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and resultant stringent nation-wide lockdown particularly during March-April, 2020 followed by gradual unlocking and phasing out of the containment measures, it said.
This was due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and resultant stringent nation-wide lockdown particularly during March-April, 2020 followed by gradual unlocking and phasing out of the containment measures, it said.
This report is based on the data/information received from police departments of States/Union Territories collected on calendar year basis in standardized formats as provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) under the Asia Pacific Road Accident Data (APRAD) base project.
This report is based on the data/information received from police departments of States/Union Territories collected on calendar year basis in standardized formats as provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) under the Asia Pacific Road Accident Data (APRAD) base project.
It consists of ten sections and covers information relating to road accidents in the context of road length and vehicular population.
It consists of ten sections and covers information relating to road accidents in the context of road length and vehicular population.
“India is committed to bring down fatalities caused by road accidents. As the road accidents are multi-causal which requires multi-pronged measures to mitigate the problems through concerted efforts of all agencies of both Central government and State governments," it said.
“India is committed to bring down fatalities caused by road accidents. As the road accidents are multi-causal which requires multi-pronged measures to mitigate the problems through concerted efforts of all agencies of both Central government and State governments," it said.
The Ministry, along with related organizations and stakeholders has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care.
The Ministry, along with related organizations and stakeholders has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care.