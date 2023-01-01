A total of 1,997 road accidents occurred in 2021 due to the use of mobile phones while driving, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) report titled ‘Road accidents in India--2021’.

Of these road accidents, as many as 1,040 people lost their lives, the report was quoted by news agency PTI.

The data further stated that 555 road accidents took place due to jumping red lights while claimed 222 lives in 2021.

According to the data release by Road ministry, total number accidents and death due to potholes in 2021 respectively stood at 3,625 and 1,481, PTI reported.

It noted that road accidents are multi-casual which requires multi-pronged measures to mitigate the problems through concerted efforts of all agencies of both central government and state governments.

The road ministry has formulated a multi pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care, the report added.

A total of 4,12,432 road accidents occurred in 2021, which claimed 1,53,972 lives while 3,84,448 people were injured.

This report is based on the data/information received from police departments of States/Union Territories collected on calendar year basis in standardized formats as provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) under the Asia Pacific Road Accident Data (APRAD) base project.

It consists of ten sections and covers information relating to road accidents in the context of road length and vehicular population.

The Ministry, along with related organizations and stakeholders has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care.

(With PTI inputs)