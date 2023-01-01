Road accidents due to use of mobile phones claimed over 1k deaths: Report1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 11:43 AM IST
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released the report titled ‘Road accidents in India - 2021’.
A total of 1,997 road accidents occurred in 2021 due to the use of mobile phones while driving, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) report titled ‘Road accidents in India--2021’.