Road accidents in India are like silent pandemic: Rajnath Singh

Addressing the 'Karmayogis' of Border Road Organisation (BRO) via video conferencing, the Union Defence Minister said, "Accidents on the roads are a cause of great concern for us today. It is a matter of great surprise that our country has less than 3 per cent of the world's total vehicles, but accidents are close to 11 per cent. Every year around 4.5-5 lakh accidents and 1.5 lakh unfortunate deaths occur in the country. It is not less than a silent pandemic."

