Road accidents parameters register a significant decline in 2020

The present volume of ‘Road accidents in India — 2020’ provides information on various facets of road accidents in the country during the calendar year 2020. It has ten sections and covers information relating to road accidents in the context of road length and vehicular population. Data/information provided in this report is sourced from police departments of States/Union Territories collected on calendar year basis in standardized formats as provided by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) under the Asia Pacific Road Accident Data (APRAD) base project.