Govt working on new rules for radar equipment used for measuring vehicle speed

NEW DELHI: The department of consumer affairs is finalising new rules to regulate radar equipment used for measuring vehicle speeds, a move that aims to improve road safety.

These rules, to be implemented under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, will ensure radar equipment used in traffic speed measurements is accurate, reliable, and compliant with international standards, ultimately contributing to safer roads, said a statement on Wednesday.

Radar equipment is an important tool in traffic enforcement. It helps authorities monitor speed limits, reduce accidents, and minimize road wear and tear.

The new rules will mandate that radar equipment used for measuring traffic speed be verified and stamped, ensuring it meets the required industry specifications and standards, it said.

This verification process will significantly reduce the risk of malfunctions or errors that could compromise the accuracy of speed measurements, directly impacting public safety.

This verification process will significantly reduce the risk of malfunctions or errors that could compromise the accuracy of speed measurements, directly impacting public safety.

"The legal metrology division has been working closely with stakeholders, including experts from the Indian Institute of Legal Metrology (IILM), Regional Reference Laboratories (RRSLs), and representatives from manufacturers and other concerned parties," the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution said in the statement.

Also Read: Mint Primer: What makes Indian roads the deadliest? The draft rules were published for public consultation, and after a careful review of stakeholder inputs, the final version will soon be notified.

The rules are being developed in line with the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) standards to ensure global compliance and better protection for all parties involved.

"Reliable speed measurements will not only help in identifying speeding violations but also in deterring unsafe driving behaviours, thereby reducing accidents and wear on road infrastructure," the ministry said.

“Inaccurate speed measurements can undermine road safety by failing to detect speeding violations, leading to increased risks for road users," it said.

A total of 461,312 road accidents were reported by states and Union territories (UTs) during the calendar year 2022, which claimed 168,491 lives and caused injuries to 443,366 persons, showed the ministry of road transport and highways' 2022 report on road accidents in India.

This marks an increase of 11.9% in accidents, 9.4% in fatalities, and 15.3% in injuries compared to the previous year, the data showed.

“With the number of road accidents on the rise, the government’s move to regulate radar equipment for measuring vehicle speeds is a timely and well-thought-out step. It will definitely help in reducing road accidents," said Manish K. Shubhay, a partner at The Precept-Law Offices.

“The verified radar equipment will also enhance the efficiency of traffic law enforcement," he said.

