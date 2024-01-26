Road building has slowed, but a ₹50,000 cr booster may help
The Union budget for FY24 allocated ₹2.6 trillion for road construction, and the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) plans to use the additional funds to build new roads, pay for projects awarded earlier, and acquire land.
New Delhi: The Union road ministry plans to plough an extra ₹50,000 crore into highway building in the current fiscal as it chases a record 13,800-km target, despite slow construction across much of the year.
