Road caves in after heavy rains in Delhi, car gets stuck. See pics1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2021, 07:52 PM IST
- Incessant rainfall in Delhi and nearby regions on Monday morning led to waterlogging and traffic snarls on several road stretches
Heavy rains in Delhi caused a street to cave in, in the national capital's Dwarka region. A car got stuck in the hole, and had to pulled out using a crane.
No injuries were reported in the incident, Delhi Police reported.
Incessant rainfall in Delhi and nearby regions on Monday morning led to waterlogging and traffic snarls on several road stretches, including ITO, Ring Road and Mathura Road. A person lost his life due to drowning in a waterlogged rail underpass in Pul Prahladpur while clicking selfies.
Some of the prominent road stretches where waterlogging was seen included ITO, Narela-Lampur underpass in outer Delhi, Ring Road, areas near Pragati Maidan, Palam, Kirari, Rohtak Road, Dhaula Kuan, Kishanganj rail under bridge, Kapashera underpass, Azadpur underpass, Kanjhawala-Jaunti Road, Vikas Marg, Geeta Colony and Ramdev Chowk Narela among others.
According to municipal data, waterlogging was seen at around 37 locations in the SDMC area, including Lajpat Nagar-2, Darya Ganj, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, Saket, Janakpuri, Tilak Nagar etc. As per data from the North MCD, only seven complaints of waterlogging were recorded till Monday afternoon.
(With agency inputs)
