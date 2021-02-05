Road construction touches record 30 km per day: Nitin Gadkari

Road construction has touched record 30 km per day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

While responding to queries raised by members during Question Hour, the Road Transport and Highways Minister also said Bharatmala Pariyojana is an important project that will change the face of the country.

"Today the information which I have received is that our construction record comes to 29.6 km, means 30 km per day...and this is for the first time, the highest record was achieved by NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) in the history of the country," he said.

In five years, the total road construction will match the likes of the US and the European nations.

The government envisages building 34,800 km of highways at a cost of about ₹5.35 lakh crore under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojna.

Until now, the contract has been awarded for 13,521 km and detailed project report (DPR) for 16,500 km is in the pipeline. Besides, bids have been invited for 4,800 km.

NHAI, he said, has also made a world record by laying down 12,500 cubic meters of concrete on a stretch of 2.54 km.

