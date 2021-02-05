Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Road construction touches record 30 km per day: Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister for Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)

Road construction touches record 30 km per day: Nitin Gadkari

1 min read . 09:25 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The government envisages building 34,800 km of highways at a cost of about 5.35 lakh crore under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojna.

Road construction has touched record 30 km per day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Road construction has touched record 30 km per day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

While responding to queries raised by members during Question Hour, the Road Transport and Highways Minister also said Bharatmala Pariyojana is an important project that will change the face of the country.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian aviation sector is still in the eye of storm: Airbus India prez

3 min read . 09:38 AM IST

Tandav controversy: HC stays arrest of Amazon Prime Video’s head Aparna Purohit

1 min read . 09:23 AM IST

Fuel prices maintain upward trajectory, petrol at new record on Friday in Delhi

1 min read . 09:12 AM IST

Earthquake hits Sikkim two days in a row, tremors felt in Indo-Nepal border

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST

While responding to queries raised by members during Question Hour, the Road Transport and Highways Minister also said Bharatmala Pariyojana is an important project that will change the face of the country.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian aviation sector is still in the eye of storm: Airbus India prez

3 min read . 09:38 AM IST

Tandav controversy: HC stays arrest of Amazon Prime Video’s head Aparna Purohit

1 min read . 09:23 AM IST

Fuel prices maintain upward trajectory, petrol at new record on Friday in Delhi

1 min read . 09:12 AM IST

Earthquake hits Sikkim two days in a row, tremors felt in Indo-Nepal border

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

"Today the information which I have received is that our construction record comes to 29.6 km, means 30 km per day...and this is for the first time, the highest record was achieved by NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) in the history of the country," he said.

In five years, the total road construction will match the likes of the US and the European nations.

The government envisages building 34,800 km of highways at a cost of about 5.35 lakh crore under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojna.

Until now, the contract has been awarded for 13,521 km and detailed project report (DPR) for 16,500 km is in the pipeline. Besides, bids have been invited for 4,800 km.

NHAI, he said, has also made a world record by laying down 12,500 cubic meters of concrete on a stretch of 2.54 km.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.