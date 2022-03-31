India’s road transport ministry is working on a proposal to prepare a plan to test and validate star ratings of cars under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), Union minister Nitin Gadkari told the Parliament on Wednesday.

This is aimed at encouraging automakers to voluntarily participate in the safety testing assessment programme and will incorporate higher safety levels in new car models with regard to the identified parameters which include structural safety, safety of adult and child occupants, and provision of active and passive safety assist technologies. The proposed assessment will allocate ratings from 1 to 5 stars.

The ministry, through a notification, has laid out additional safety features for motor vehicles used for carrying passengers, comprising not more than 8 seats, manufactured on and after 1 July 2019.

The additional safety features include the requirement of an airbag for the driver, seat belt reminder, manual over-ride, system alert system, and vehicle reverse gear sensor.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.