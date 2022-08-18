Road minister envisions Mumbai-Delhi luxury e-buses

Pitching for electricity as an alternative fuel, the minister said 35% of pollution in the country is due to diesel and petrol. In this context, he highlighted the need for import-substituting, cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous products. “It is time for India to start using alternative fuels like electricity, ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, bio-CNG, bio-LNG and green hydrogen for automobile sector."

