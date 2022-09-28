Road ministry approves Rail-cum-Road bridge across Brahmaputra River

The bridge will connect the north bank of Assam to the south bank, that is Guwahati across Brahmaputra River, according to Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the project for rail-cum-road bridge across Brahmaputra River near the existing Saraighat bridge at Guwahati has been approved, with project cost estimated at ₹996.75 crore.
“The project will be shared by National Highway Association of India (NHAI) and Ministry of Railways. The cost of approaches/viaducts at Rs. 322 crores will be entirely built by NHAI," read a tweet from the minister’s official twitter account.
The minister added that the bridge will connect the north bank of Assam to the south bank, that is Guwahati across Brahmaputra River. “Once the bridge is completed, it will provide seamless and strategic connectivity across river with heavy traffic at present of more than 75,000 PCUs (Passenger Car Units)."
