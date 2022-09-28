Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Road ministry approves Rail-cum-Road bridge across Brahmaputra River

Road ministry approves Rail-cum-Road bridge across Brahmaputra River

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File Photo: Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 05:38 PM ISTSwati Luthra

The bridge will connect the north bank of Assam to the south bank, that is Guwahati across Brahmaputra River, according to Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the project for rail-cum-road bridge across Brahmaputra River near the existing Saraighat bridge at Guwahati has been approved, with project cost estimated at 996.75 crore.

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the project for rail-cum-road bridge across Brahmaputra River near the existing Saraighat bridge at Guwahati has been approved, with project cost estimated at 996.75 crore.

“The project will be shared by National Highway Association of India (NHAI) and Ministry of Railways. The cost of approaches/viaducts at Rs. 322 crores will be entirely built by NHAI," read a tweet from the minister’s official twitter account.

“The project will be shared by National Highway Association of India (NHAI) and Ministry of Railways. The cost of approaches/viaducts at Rs. 322 crores will be entirely built by NHAI," read a tweet from the minister’s official twitter account.

The minister added that the bridge will connect the north bank of Assam to the south bank, that is Guwahati across Brahmaputra River. “Once the bridge is completed, it will provide seamless and strategic connectivity across river with heavy traffic at present of more than 75,000 PCUs (Passenger Car Units)."

The minister added that the bridge will connect the north bank of Assam to the south bank, that is Guwahati across Brahmaputra River. “Once the bridge is completed, it will provide seamless and strategic connectivity across river with heavy traffic at present of more than 75,000 PCUs (Passenger Car Units)."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.