Road ministry introduces measures to increase road safety

NEW DELHI : In it's attempts to strengthen road safety, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highway have issued airbag mandates and electronic monitoring of highways as preventative measures to curb road accidents.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for MoRTH, Nitin Gadkari, informed the house that there has been a decreasing trend in road accidents, persons killed and injured from 2018-2020.

The Ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care.

To create effective public awareness about road safety, the ministry has undertaken various publicity measures and awareness campaigns on road safety through social media, electronic media and print media.

The ministry also implements a road safety advocacy scheme to provide financial assistance to various agencies for administering road safety advocacy.

A high priority has been issued for identification and rectification of black spots (accident prone spots) on National Highway, the minister said in his reply to questions in Parkiament.

Road safety is made an integral part of road design at planning stage. Road Safety audit of all highway projects is made mandatory at all stages- design, construction, operation and maintenance.

The safety standards for automobiles are improved in respect of airbags, anti-braking system (ABS), Tyres, crash test, speed limiting devices, comply with fire alarm and protection system, etc.

The motor vehicles (amendment) act, 2019 provides for strict penalties for ensuring strict compliance and enhancing deterrence for violation of traffic rules and strict enforcement through use of technologies. An issue of guidelines for protection of good Samaritans and drafts rules as per MV (amendment) act, 2019 is published.

Ministry has issued notification dated 25 Feb 2022 mandating the procedure for detailed investigation of road accidents, the Detailed Accident Report (DAR) and its reporting, along with timelines for different stakeholders, for quick settlements of claims by the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT).

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha for a different question, Union Minister for MoRTH, Nitin Gadkari, informed the house that the ministry has mandated the requirement of airbag for the driver, as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 145.

Vehicles of category M1, manufactured after 1st October 2022, will be fitted with two side/side torso air bags, one each for the persons occupying front row outboard seating positions and two side curtain/tube air bags, one each for the persons occupying outboard seating positions. This has been notified to enhance safety for the vehicle occupants.

The minister also informed the house about the notification that provides for Electronic Monitoring and Enforcement of Road Safety, which mandates that State Government will ensure that appropriate electronic enforcement devices are placed at high risk and high-density corridors on National Highways and State Highways, and at critical junctions at least in major cities with more than one million population.

The ministry has also defined the protocol for identification of Blackspot. Road Accident Black-spot is a stretch of National Highway of about 500 m in length in which either 5 road accidents (in all three years put together involving fatalities /grievous injuries) took place during the last 3 calendar years or 10 fatalities (in all three years put together) took place during the last 3 calendar years.

Based on Road accidents data collected by police departments of State Governments and compiled by Transport Research Wing (TRW) of this Ministry, Blackspots are identified for undertaking immediate short-term measures for mitigation and long-term measures for permanent rectification.

