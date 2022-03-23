Road ministry issues measures to ensure quality control of road construction

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All NHs are constructed as per the quality standards specified in the ministry and Indian Roads Congress (IRC) specifications, the Union road minister said
NEW DELHI :
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has undertaken multiple measures to eliminate occurrence of any incorrect deduction via FASTag at user free plazas.
In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari informed the house about the key measures.
NHAI has imposed penal action on defaulting bank/fee plaza operating agency/concessionaire. It has also issued a mandate for implementation of interface control document (ICD 2.5) at all fee plazas on national highways (NHs). This will enable near-real time processing of FASTag transactions at fee plazas on NHs and instant SMS to the users on fee transactions.
They also issued a service level agreement (SLA) parameter for issuer banks. These are provisions to resolve customer complaints related to overcharging, double deduction, unauthorized transaction, etc. in a time-bound manner.
In a written reply to a different question in Rajya Sabha, the Union minister also informed the house about the monitoring mechanisms to control quality of road construction.
All NHs are constructed as per the quality standards specified in the ministry and Indian Roads Congress (IRC) specifications. This is ensured by appointment of consultants as Authority’s Engineer/ Independent Engineer for day-to-day supervision for implementation of quality assurance/control as specified in contract/ concession agreement. The sub- standard works found, if any, are rectified and re-laid as per specifications, Gadkari said.
Officials of National Highways Authority of India, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Border Roads Organization, Public Works Departments/ Road Construction Departments/ Corporations of State Governments/ Union Territories undertake inspection and Contractors are directed to take necessary corrective measures to remove sub-standard works. In case of any defaults, actions against defaulting agencies are taken as per the provisions of agreements.
