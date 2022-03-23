Road ministry issues measures to ensure quality control of road construction

All NHs are constructed as per the quality standards specified in the ministry and Indian Roads Congress (IRC) specifications. This is ensured by appointment of consultants as Authority’s Engineer/ Independent Engineer for day-to-day supervision for implementation of quality assurance/control as specified in contract/ concession agreement. The sub- standard works found, if any, are rectified and re-laid as per specifications, Gadkari said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}