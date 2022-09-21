Road ministry notifies amendment in rules for accredited driver training centres

The trainee will be required to pass the “test of competence to drive” in order to receive the proficiency test certificate for issue of driving license
New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has proposed changes to the rules related to Accredited Driver Training Centres (ADTC). Under the draft amendment, renewal of accreditation of an ADTC shall be valid for five years, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
In a statement, the ministry said, “Over the course of the implementation of referred rules, certain issues were identified by this Ministry as well as other stakeholders."
New rules will further streamline the functioning of ADTCs with the following key features:
1. Renewal of accreditation of an ADTC shall be valid for a period of five (5) years.
2. Syllabus for imparting training for two-wheelers has been specifically detailed to comprehensively cover practical as well as theoretical knowledge.
3. The trainee will be required to pass the “test of competence to drive" in order to receive the proficiency test certificate for issue of driving license.