Road ministry notifies new rules on BH series registration mark for vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway has notified new rules to further increase the scope of implementation of the BH series registrations for vehicles.The BH series of registration gives a nationally applicable number to vehicles that could be driven in any part of the country without seeking fresh registration or no objection certificate from the respective transport departments.The transport ministry, in the latest notification, has proposed new rules with the key feature that would permit transfer of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for the getting the series.Moreover, the changes will also allow vehicles having regular or currently prevalent state specific registration marks, to also be converted to BH series registration marks, subject to payment of requisite tax.The notification issued by MoRTH has provided further ease of life to citizen, amending the rule 48to provide flexibility to submit application for BH series either at the place of residence or place of work.“…that application for registration of vehicle under BH series, opted voluntarily by the vehicle owner, shall be made to any registering authority of the state, in which the vehicle owner has either permanent residence or place of work and the registration mark shall be generated randomly through the portal after verification of working certificate in Form 60 or Official identity card, as the case may be, by the registering authority," the notification reads.It further added, “Provided further that if a vehicle registered in BH-Series, is transferred in the name of such person who is not eligible for BH-Series, as per clause (ca) or (cb) of sub-rule (1) of rule 47, then such vehicle shall be liable for assignment of new registration mark from regular registration series prevailing in the concerned State or Union Territory and such vehicle shall also be liable for motor vehicle tax as per the taxation rules of concerned State or Union Territory."The notification also mentioned that if a vehicle registered in BH-Series, is transferred in the name of such person who is eligible for the new series, then such vehicle shall continue to be validly registered under BH series so long as transferee remains eligible for it.“Provided also that if at any time owner of vehicle registered in BH-Series, ceases to be eligible for BH-Series, as per clause (ca) and (cb) of sub-rule (1) of rule 47, then such vehicle shall continue to be registered under BH series for the remaining period for which tax has been paid." the notification said.The notification has also strengthened the Working Certificate to be submitted by private sector employees to prevent misuse.In addition to their official identity card, government employees can also now obtain BH series registration mark on the basis of their Service Certificate.Government is promoting nationally applicable BH series to universalise registration of vehicles being about a seamless system of maintaining vehicle records. The process would also simply the registration process and allow ease of regulations.

