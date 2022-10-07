Road ministry proposes amendments in rules for BH series registration mark

The draft notification has proposed new rules with the key feature that would permit transfer of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for the getting the series
New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway has issued a draft notification proposing new rules to further increase the scope of implementation of the BH series vehicle registrations.
The BH series of registration gives a nationally applicable number to vehicles that could be driven in part of the country without seeking fresh registration or no objection certificate from the respective transport departments.
The transport ministry, in the draft notification, has proposed new rules with the key feature that would permit transfer of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for the getting the series.
Moreover, the changes will also allow vehicles having regular or currently prevalent state specific registration marks, to also be converted to BH series registration marks subject to payment of requisite tax.
The draft notification issued by MoRTH said, “...that application for registration of vehicle under BH series, opted voluntarily by the vehicle owner, shall be made to any registering authority of the state, in which the vehicle owner has either permanent residence or place of work and the registration mark shall be generated randomly through the portal after verification of working certificate in Form 60 or Official identity card, as the case may be, by the registering authority."
It further added, “Provided further that if a vehicle registered in BH-Series, is transferred in the name of such person who is not eligible for BH-Series, as per clause (ca) or (cb) of sub-rule (1) of rule 47, then such vehicle shall be liable for assignment of new registration mark from regular registration series."
The notification also mentioned that if a vehicle registered in BH series is transferred in the name of such person who is eligible for the new series, then such vehicle shall continue to be validly registered under BH series so long as transferee remains eligible for it.
“Provided also that if at any time owner of vehicle registered in BH-Series, ceases to be eligible for BH-Series, as per clause (ca) and (cb) of sub-rule (1) of rule 47, then such vehicle shall continue to be registered under BH series for the remaining period for which tax has been paid." the draft notification said.
Government is promoting nationally applicable BH series to universalise registration of vehicles and bring about a seamless system of maintaining vehicle records. The process would also simplify the registration process and allow ease of regulations.
