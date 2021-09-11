The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has asked states to remove check posts at state borders as online data in respect of vehicles and drivers have been strengthened through VAHAN and SARATHI platforms.

The ministry in a letter to states said that after introduction of GST in July 2017, there is no need for having the regular check posts at the state borders. The road transport ministry has sought status reports from 13 states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

"...it is therefore requested that the present status regarding removal of check posts at state borders may kindly be intimated to the ministry at the earliest," it said.

Earlier this year, union transport minister Nitin Gadkari had said that India will do away with toll booths. Also, within one year, the implementation of GPS-based toll collection will be completed, he said.

The union minister further added 93% of the vehicles pay toll using FASTag.

Gadkari said that all physical toll booths in the country will be removed within one year. The collection of toll will happen via GPS. The toll at highways will be collected based on GPS imaging on vehicles.

