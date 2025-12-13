Road rage caught on camera: Scorpio occupants in Gurugram filmed threatening car driver

A video depicting a severe road rage incident in Gurugram district of Haryana has emerged on social media, showing the occupants of an SUV aggressively confronting another car driver. The confrontation, entirely captured by a dashcam, took place near AIPL Joy Street on the Main Gujjar Road in Sector 66.

The footage shows a Mahindra Scorpio SUV, notably decorated with flowers, being driven in the wrong direction on the road. When the vehicle stopped, two men exited the Scorpio and proceeded to verbally threaten the driver of the recording vehicle.

Advertisement

Also Read | Who is Jashanpreet Singh? Illegal Indian trucker arrested after deadly US crash

The victim, identified as Samarth Mathur, shared the dashcam video on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on December 11, 2025, where it quickly achieved viral status. The video includes a moment where the two men storm toward Mathur’s car, shouting, "Keh raha hu nikal ja (I've been telling you to pass by)," in a confrontational manner.

WATCH VIDEO

"Conveniently driving on the wrong side, halting the entire traffic. Approaching others, ready to kill. How are common people supposed to protect themselves against this gundagardi? (sic)" Mathur said in his X post, tagging Gurugram Police and traffic police handles.

Advertisement

In a follow-up exchange on the platform, the city police reached out to Mathur, requesting his contact information to look into the matter. Mathur, however, declined to provide his details in the public forum, citing privacy concerns.

Despite the victim's reluctance to share personal contact information publicly, the Gurugram police have launched a probe into the matter based on the evidence available in the viral video footage.

Also Read | Houston shooting horror: Man fatally targets 3 at two locations before suicide

3 arrested for road rage death of DTC bus driver in Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three men who were allegedly involved in a fatal road rage incident that resulted in the death of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver in northwest Delhi’s Aman Vihar area, reported news agency PTI.

Advertisement

The violent encounter occurred on December 6 when a dispute over yielding the right-of-way on the road escalated between the DTC driver and the occupants of a private car. The altercation quickly turned physical, leaving the bus driver with severe injuries. He later succumbed to these injuries.

Following the fatality, the victim’s relatives and DTC employees staged a major protest on December 7, blocking the UER-II highway to demand prompt justice and the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.