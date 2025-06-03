Road rage caught on camera: Speeding Thar rams into man, sends him flying into drain

A horrific incident of road rage was caught on camera in Noida's Sector 53 area.

Advertisement

A Mahindra Thar SUV, allegedly driven in anger, was rammed into a young man, sending him flying into a roadside drain.

The incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among residents and others.

The cruel act reportedly stemmed from an online argument, according to police sources cited by NDTV.

The dispute is said to have started over comments exchanged on Instagram and later escalated into a physical confrontation on the streets of Noida.

"There was a dispute between the two parties under the jurisdiction of Sector-24 police station over comments on a social media platform. Both sides are familiar with each other," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Noida, Sumit Kumar Shukla, according to the NDTV report.

Advertisement

After the argument turned violent, the driver allegedly accelerated the Thar deliberately, mowing down the victim with such force that he was thrown off the road and into a nearby drain, the report said, citing eyewitnesses.

The victim was left bleeding and motionless.

Advertisement

After committing the crime, the SUV fled the scene.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections for rash driving, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation. A special investigation team has also been formed to identify and arrest the accused driver, who is currently on the run.

"A police team has been formed to arrest the accused, and a case has been registered under the relevant sections at Sector-24 police station," said ADCP Shukla.

Mumbai road rage: Video journalist assaulted by motorcycle rider and associates A video journalist of a national news channel was assaulted in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area on Saturday, following which four persons were arrested by police.

Anil Shinde was on his way to the office in Lower Parel in the afternoon when the incident took place.

Advertisement

Also Read | IAF officer alleging assault actually started it? CCTV footage throws new twist

"While he was walking, a motorcycle attempting to cut a lane rammed into him, resulting in an argument. The rider took a stick and hit Shinde on the head. The accused then returned with three associates and beat up Shinde," an official said.

The official said that after Shinde dialled the police control room, a team from the NM Joshi Marg police station arrived at the scene and took him to a hospital.