Road secy reviews Special Campaign 2.0 to clear pending work by 31 Oct

Ministry of road transport and highways secretary Alka Upadhyaya on Saturday held a high level meeting in hybrid mode to review the progress of “Special Campaign 2.0", which started on 2 October and will continue till 31 October.
As part of the “Special Campaign 2.0", the ministry has been carrying out various activities across the country – from disposing of pending files to maintaining cleanliness at field offices.
Upadhyaya spoke to concerned officials and directed them to take steps to dispose all pending references, and ensure cleanliness of the office premises, toll plazas etc, in line with the spirit of the campaign, by target date 31 October.
The ministry is also taking special measures to ensure that the National Highway stretches are pothole-free, for the convenience of the highway users.
Cleanliness campaigns have been carried out at 2,466 locations, which include toll plazas, regional offices. The ministry has earned ₹7.07 lakh by disposing scrap during the campaign. As much as 1,936 sq ft space has been freed after the scraps were disposed.
