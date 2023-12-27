News
Road spending is on track, road building isn't
Summary
- It’s highly unlikely that the road-addition target for the current fiscal will be achieved, as India gears up for the 2024 national elections.
NEW DELHI : India has built only 38% of roads planned for the fiscal year in the eight months so far despite spending two-thirds of the allocated money, official data showed.
