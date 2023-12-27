Road spending is on track, road building isn't

NEW DELHI : India has built only 38% of roads planned for the fiscal year in the eight months so far despite spending two-thirds of the allocated money, official data showed.

The government had set aside little more than ₹2.58 trillion to build 13,800 km of highways this year. Yet, the Union ministry of road transport and highways has been able to construct just 5,248 km until November, after having spent about ₹1.7 trillion, a ministry report said. A substantial sum was allotted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the nodal agency under the ministry of road transport that’s responsible for development and maintenance of national highways.

At this tardy pace, it’s highly unlikely that the road-addition target for the current fiscal will be achieved, as India gears up for the 2024 national elections. Large infrastructure projects in India continue to be bedevilled by land-acquisition challenges. In the case of road projects, the government hasn’t been able to decide the project-delivery model that it wants to adopt, leading to a delay in award of contracts.

“Highway construction may not have kept pace this year, but it is still higher than the 4,766 km constructed in the year-ago period. This should help overall construction to remain well above the 10,000 km mark in 2023-24, but still the targets will be missed," said a person aware of the matter on the condition of anonymity.

Between April and November, road project awards declined significantly, plummeting to 2,815 km from 2022-23’s 5,382 km. This drop of about 48% suggests a thinning pipeline for future projects, whose impact will be felt over an extended period, starting 2024-25, experts said.

India constructed 10,331 km of highways in 2022-23, and 10,457 the year prior.

“While there is no single reason for this slowdown in award of highway projects, reasons include the extensive deliberations on which project development model should be adopted, with the Centre keen to revive the build-operate-transfer (BOT, or toll) model, and it has led to delays in the award process," said Ashish Suman, partner, JSA Advocates and Solicitors. “It also appears that the government has been more cautious in awarding projects where land acquisition and associated permits are not in place. Also, there have been delays in award of the Bharatmala Phase I programme that led to a bottleneck, and a shortfall in roads awarded."

Bharatmala is the government’s flagship highway development project, and the first phase was announced in 2017 to be completed by 2022. The project has run into delays due to a sharp cost escalation.

Queries sent to the ministry did not elicit a response till press time.

The government continues to prioritize infrastructure development in the country, evident in the substantial budgetary capex allocation of over ₹2.58 trillion for the road ministry this year. Besides, the Centre is ensuring full funding for the NHAI’s capex from its own budget to prevent the road developer’s high debt from impeding infrastructure development.

According to the latest data from the ministry, highway construction decelerated to a mere 774 km in November, averaging 26 km per day. To build even 10,000 km of highways, over 50 km per day will need to be developed.

“There may have been a slowdown in overall highways construction kilometers, but if one sees the pace of construction in respect with higher number of lanes that are being added, it would justify higher capex spending by the ministry this year," said Crisil research director Aniket Dani.

According to a report by Icra, highway awards typically slow down in the last quarter of a fiscal year just before the general elections, when the model code of conduct comes into force. If this scenario plays out, constructing over 50 km of highways in the last four months would be difficult, and the 13,800 km target for 2023-24 would be difficult to attain.