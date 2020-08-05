Road to Mandir

Road to Mandir1 min read . 10:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mint takes a look at the events that culminated into Wednesday’s ceremony
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mint takes a look at the events that culminated into Wednesday’s ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mint takes a look at the events that culminated into Wednesday’s ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mint takes a look at the events that culminated into Wednesday’s ceremony.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated