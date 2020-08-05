Subscribe
Road to Mandir
Photo: PTI

Road to Mandir

1 min read . 10:55 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mint takes a look at the events that culminated into Wednesday’s ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mint takes a look at the events that culminated into Wednesday’s ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Mint takes a look at the events that culminated into Wednesday's ceremony.

Road to Mandir
Road to Mandir
