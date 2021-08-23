Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya today announced that the road leading to the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya will be named after the former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

Maurya said,"The road leading to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya will be named after former UP CM Kalyan Singh. Besides Ayodhya, one road each in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Aligarh will be named after him", as quoted by news agency ANI. He added that it was a homage to the late leader.

Senior BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday at a hospital here following illness.

A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both at the state and central levels.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while paying homage, described Singh as "a true son of Bharat Mata".

He said that the veteran BJP leader would be considered among those leaders of his generation who had deeply impacted Indian politics of his era.

Paying homage to Singh at the stadium, where thousands queued up to pay their last respects, Adityanath said "such was Singh's love for Lord Ram that he did not care about the lure of office when he had to choose between the two".

On Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda and other leaders paid tributes to Singh in Lucknow.

Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob of "karsevaks" in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Along with BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi, he was among the 32 people acquitted in the demolition case in September last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.