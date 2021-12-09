NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced several safety measures to prevent road accidents on National Highways in the wake of India ranking 3rd across the 199 countries, as reported by the world road statistics, 2018.

A comparison of select indicators published in the statistics of International Road Federation was undertaken with the objective of positioning India viz-a-viz other countries in terms of road accidents and corresponding number of people killed, or injured.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, explained the major causes for road accidents on National Highways.

According to the data available with the ministry, the total number of road accidents in the year 2020 were 3,66,138. The minister also shared the multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering (both roads and vehicles) and enforcement, and emergency care.

Even though India’s incidence of accidents (36 per lakh people) is much lesser than the developed and developing countries like USA (684), Japan (393), Iran (365), and Turkey (233), the ministry intends to implement their preventative initiatives to promote road safety.

In terms of education, the ministry aims to execute their scheme for undertaking publicity measures and awareness campaigns on road safety, and observe a national road safety week/month every year. A certification course for road safety auditors has commenced in Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE).

Road Safety is made an integral part of road design at planning stage. The identification and rectification of black spots (accident prone spots) on national highways is put into practice and the Ministry has delegated powers to regional officers of MORTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) for technical approval to the detailed estimates for the same.

Guidelines for pedestrian facilities on National Highways for persons with disabilities is also issued to all states/UTs. Safety standards for automobiles are improved in terms of airbags, anti-braking system (ABS), Tyres, crash test, and whole vehicle safety conformity of production.

The recently passed motor vehicles (amendment) act, 2019 provides for strict enforcement through the use of technology, and further provides strict penalties for ensuring strict compliance and enhancing deterrence for violation of traffic rules. An issue of guidelines for protection of Good Samaritans and draft rules as per the MV (amendment) act, 2019 is published.

The Motor Vehicles (amendment) act, 2019 also provides for a scheme for cashless treatment of victims of the accident during the golden hour, the minister said.

The national highways authority of India has made provisions for ambulances at all toll plazas on the completed corridor of the National Highways.

