Home / News / India /  Road travel sets to get costlier! Toll rates go up across India

Road travel sets to get costlier! Toll rates go up across India

1 min read . 01:38 PM IST Livemint
Hike in toll taxes from 1 April 2023

  • The NHAI has hiked toll taxes across India on 1 April. Check link to know all rates of toll

Road travel is set to get costlier across India as the highway authority has hiked toll taxes. Vehicles travelling from national highways will have to shell out more than 14% from today (1 April).

The hike in toll taxes is because of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) under the provision of NH Fee Rules, 2008.

With the new NHAI order, the hike translates from 5 per day to 1,150 per month.

Mumbai-Pune expressway:

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has increased the toll rates on the Pune-Mumbai expressway by 18% today with subsequent rises to be made every three years.

As per the newly-increased toll taxes, private cars will be charged a toll of 320 up from earlier 270, and an additional 40 to be charged at Vashi toll naka while entering Mumbai.

Toll prices:

Buses: 940

tempos: 495

Trucks: 685

Multi-axel heavy vehicles: 2,165

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway toll tax:

The NHAI has increased the toll tax by 22-23% on this expressway.

Smaller vehicles such as cars, and vans, which paid 135 for a single journey between Nidaghatta and Bengaluru, will now have to pay 165, and on a round trip, the toll tax will go up to 250.

Toll taxes on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway:

small vehicles: 165 ( 250 on round trip)

large vehicles: 270 ( 405 on round trip)

Other hikes in toll taxes:

Delhi-Meerut Expressway- Sarai Kale Khan toll taxes:

Light Motor Vehicle: 160

LCB: 260

6-tyre truck: 554

10-tyre truck: 855

NH-9 Chijarsa toll plaza:

LMV: 165

LCB: 265

6-tyre truck: 555

10-tyre truck: 605

12-tyre truck: 870

Purvanchal expressway-Agra-Lucknow expressway:

LMV: 685

LCB: 1090

Bus/trucks: 2195

Yamuna Expressway toll tax:

small cars/vans: rs 437

LCB: 684

Troller: 2729

Click to know all the latest toll taxes across major highways in India.

