Road travel sets to get costlier! Toll rates go up across India
- The NHAI has hiked toll taxes across India on 1 April. Check link to know all rates of toll
Road travel is set to get costlier across India as the highway authority has hiked toll taxes. Vehicles travelling from national highways will have to shell out more than 14% from today (1 April).
The hike in toll taxes is because of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) under the provision of NH Fee Rules, 2008.
With the new NHAI order, the hike translates from ₹5 per day to ₹1,150 per month.
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has increased the toll rates on the Pune-Mumbai expressway by 18% today with subsequent rises to be made every three years.
As per the newly-increased toll taxes, private cars will be charged a toll of ₹320 up from earlier ₹270, and an additional ₹40 to be charged at Vashi toll naka while entering Mumbai.
Buses: ₹940
tempos: ₹495
Trucks: ₹685
Multi-axel heavy vehicles: ₹2,165
The NHAI has increased the toll tax by 22-23% on this expressway.
Smaller vehicles such as cars, and vans, which paid ₹135 for a single journey between Nidaghatta and Bengaluru, will now have to pay ₹165, and on a round trip, the toll tax will go up to ₹250.
Toll taxes on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway:
small vehicles: ₹165 ( ₹250 on round trip)
large vehicles: ₹270 ( ₹405 on round trip)
Other hikes in toll taxes:
Light Motor Vehicle: ₹160
LCB: ₹260
6-tyre truck: ₹554
10-tyre truck: ₹855
LMV: ₹165
LCB: 265
6-tyre truck: ₹555
10-tyre truck: ₹605
12-tyre truck: ₹870
LMV: ₹685
LCB: 1090
Bus/trucks: ₹2195
Yamuna Expressway toll tax:
small cars/vans: rs 437
LCB: ₹684
Troller: ₹2729
Troller: ₹2729