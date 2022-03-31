Road trips to become costlier from April 1 as toll tax hiked. Details here

Amid the hike in fuel prices, the Centre has also decided to increase the toll tax on the national highways from April 1, Friday. According to the report by Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has increased the toll tax from ₹10 to ₹65. The department has increased the cost of light vehicles by ₹10 per vehicle for one way and ₹65 for commercial ones.

