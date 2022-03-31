Road trips to become costlier from April 1 as toll tax hiked. Details here

Road trips to become costlier from April 1 as toll tax hiked. Details here2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Every financial year, the NHAI revises toll tax. As a result, commuting on the national highways will become expensive from April 1
Amid the hike in fuel prices, the Centre has also decided to increase the toll tax on the national highways from April 1, Friday. According to the report by Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has increased the toll tax from ₹10 to ₹65. The department has increased the cost of light vehicles by ₹10 per vehicle for one way and ₹65 for commercial ones.
Every financial year, the NHAI revises toll tax. As a result, commuting on the national highways will become expensive from April 1.
NHAI Project Director NN Giri told the daily that the notification has been issued for the financial year 2022-23. Toll tax for cars and jeeps has been increased by ₹10 in highways connecting Delhi. The biggest increase has been made in the toll of the oversize vehicle. Of these, the one-way toll has been increased by ₹65.
Toll charges on the 59.77km Delhi-Meerut Expressway will also increase by at least 10%. The toll tax for light-motor-vehicle such as cars and jeeps starting on the expressway from Sarai Kale Khan till the end of it at the Kashi toll plaza will cost ₹155, instead of ₹140. The toll tax from Sarai Kale Khan to Rasoolpur Sikrod plaza will be ₹100 and ₹130 for Bhojpur.
From Indirapuram, the NHAI will charge the toll for light motor vehicles ₹105 till Kashi, ₹80 to Bhojpur, and ₹55 to Rasoolpur Sikrod.
The NHAI was supposed to start collecting tolls from commuters on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway from December 25 last year, but the plan was put on hold.
In addition to this, toll tax will also increase at the Kherki Daula toll plaza, located on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. There will be a 14% hike on this toll plaza. Whereas, the toll on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) will increase by 9% or more.
According to the Kherki Daula toll plaza management, from April 1, large commercial vehicles (trucks, buses, and similar vehicles) will be charged ₹235 per trip instead of ₹205 earlier.
The regular toll charges for cars and jeeps have been increased by ₹10 from ₹70 to ₹80. For minibus-type vehicles, ₹115 instead of ₹100 will be charged.
On average, more than 80,000 vehicles pass through the Kherki Daula toll plaza every day.
