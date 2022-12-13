Road work goes on slow lane as top companies stay clear

“There is definitely a slowdown in investor interest for road projects as is evident from the falling number of big bidders in road tenders floated in the first half of current fiscal. What is more worrisome is that dwindling of the numbers of bidders has also shrunk bid premiums for the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India). But with all the winning bidders able to mobilise finds and projects getting financial closure, better quality of asset bundle would improve investor interest in key infra projects," said Aniket Dani, Director, CRISIL Research.