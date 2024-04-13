Roadshow, influencer, media trips: How Maldives aims to deal with 'current decline in Indian tourists'
The Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) aims to boost tourism ties with India by launching roadshows and media trips.
The Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) aims to enhance travel and tourism between the Maldives and India. The travel body had last week met the Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives in a bid to foster “robust tourism ties" between the two countries. The association also shared its strategy to "bolster tourism initiatives".