Roadshows, rallies announced during PM Modi's Gujarat visit on 11-12 March

"Prime Minister Modi will land at Ahmedabad airport on March 11 morning. From there till 'Kamalam' (the BJP's state headquarters in Gandhinagar), he will hold a roadshow. Four lakh people will welcome him along the route," Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil told reporters. Various NGOs, organisations, BJP workers and Modi's well-wishers will remain present at their pre-decided spots during the roadshow, he said.