Robbery at Anupam Kher’s office: Two serial thieves, who travel in auto rickshaw, arrested from Mumbai’s Jogeshwari

The Mumbai police have arrested two persons in connection with a burglary at actor Anupam Kher’s office this week, an official said on Saturday.

Majid Sheikh and Daler Bahreem Khan were taken into custody from the Jogeshwari area on Friday night for committing the crime, he said.

Police said the two were serial thieves and would travel to various places in the city by autorickshaws to steal.

The two struck on Wednesday at Kher’s office on Vira Desai Road in the Amboli area and took away negatives of a film produced by his company and ₹4.15 lakh. They also committed theft in Vile Parle that day, the official said.

A part of the property stolen from Kher’s office has been recovered from the duo, the official from Amboli police station said.

The 69-year-old actor had narrated the incident on X and Instagram.

“Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors and stole the entire safe from the accounts department (which they probably couldn't break) and the negatives of a film produced by our company which was in a box. Our office has filed an FIR,” he had written in Hindi, without mentioning the name of the film whose negatives were stolen.