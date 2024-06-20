Robbery at Anupam Kher’s office in Mumbai’s Veera Desai Road; these things stolen | Watch

  • The negatives of a film and cash were stolen from Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's office in Mumbai.

Livemint
Updated09:27 PM IST
L to R: Broken lock of door and actor Anupam Kher.
L to R: Broken lock of door and actor Anupam Kher.

 

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's office in Mumbai was robbed by two unidentified men on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at the actor's office on Veera Desai Road in Amboli area of the maximum city.

The noted actor took to X and posted a video of a broken door latch, which was shot by his office people before the police arrived at the spot.

Also Read | Mumbai weather: Rain brings relief from scorching heat; check forecast for city

The actor's office has filed an FIR.

“Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors of my office and stole the entire safe from accounts department (which they probably couldn't break) and the negatives of a film produced by our company which were in a box,” said Kher in a post on X.

He further said that the police have assured that the thieves will be caught very soon.

“In the CCTV camera both of them can be seen sitting in an auto with the goods,” said the actor.

 

Also Read | ED raids in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Nagpur over ₹20,000 crore bank fraud case

When the incident came to light

The incident came to light around 9.45 on Thursday morning when the office staff arrived and found the locks broken.

What is missing?

The negatives of a film produced by his company and 4.15 lakh in cash were missing.

Also Read | Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan’s police custody extended by 2 days

FIR filed

According to PTI, police said that the First Information Report was registered at Amboli police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further probe was underway.

X users react

Several social media user also reacted to the incident and hoped the culprits are caught soon.

"Omg.... fingers crossed the criminals are arrested asap," said a user.

One user also urged Mumbai police to nab the accused soon.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaRobbery at Anupam Kher’s office in Mumbai’s Veera Desai Road; these things stolen | Watch

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

208.25
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
9.4 (4.73%)

Tata Steel

182.35
10:26 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.3 (1.28%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.95
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.15 (1.29%)

Bharat Electronics

312.05
10:28 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.75 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals

765.60
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
68.7 (9.86%)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

262.55
10:24 AM | 20 JUN 2024
22.75 (9.49%)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

188.15
10:29 AM | 20 JUN 2024
14 (8.04%)

Prestige Estates Projects

2,015.65
10:11 AM | 20 JUN 2024
148.45 (7.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,995.00-286.00
    Chennai
    73,353.00642.00
    Delhi
    73,210.00-285.00
    Kolkata
    72,995.00-571.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue