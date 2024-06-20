{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's office in Mumbai was robbed by two unidentified men on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at the actor's office on Veera Desai Road in Amboli area of the maximum city.

The noted actor took to X and posted a video of a broken door latch, which was shot by his office people before the police arrived at the spot.

The actor's office has filed an FIR.

"Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors of my office and stole the entire safe from accounts department (which they probably couldn't break) and the negatives of a film produced by our company which were in a box," said Kher in a post on X.

He further said that the police have assured that the thieves will be caught very soon.

“In the CCTV camera both of them can be seen sitting in an auto with the goods," said the actor.



When the incident came to light The incident came to light around 9.45 on Thursday morning when the office staff arrived and found the locks broken.

What is missing? The negatives of a film produced by his company and ₹4.15 lakh in cash were missing.

FIR filed According to PTI, police said that the First Information Report was registered at Amboli police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further probe was underway.

X users react Several social media user also reacted to the incident and hoped the culprits are caught soon.

"Omg.... fingers crossed the criminals are arrested asap," said a user.

One user also urged Mumbai police to nab the accused soon.

