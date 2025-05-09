Robert Francis Prevost elected as Pope Leo XIV; netizens wonder ‘Will there be a female, African or Black Pope’

Cardinals at the Papal conclave on Thursday elected Robert Francis Prevost, 69, as Roman Catholic pontiff, the first ever pope from the US. White smoke poured out from the Sistine Chapel and the bells of St. Peter's rang out, indicating the successor of Pope Francis has been decided, which took two days to reach the consensus. He chose the name of Leo XIV for his pontificate. Netizens are curious to know whether there will be a female or African or black pope.

“May peace be with you,” the new pope said a joyous crowd waving flags. “To all people, wherever they are, to all peoples, to the whole Earth, peace be with you. Help us, and each other, to build bridges through dialogue, through encounter, to come together as one people, always in peace,” he added, AFP reported.

Netizens react One of the users said, “An American Pope. I hope he promotes unconditional love and service, especially towards the poor and marginalized. Let's pray.” Another stated, “A new chapter begins with hope and balance at its heart.” "There will never be an African or black pope ? Or we are not ready as a world? questioned one of them.

“Congratulations Pope Leo XIV! May Christ surround you with guidance and humility as you lead the people into his grace,” said a fourth. Another asked, “will there ever be female pope??” Others congratulated him and wished a luck.

Pope Francis, who died last month on April 21, had stated he wanted to lead a “poor church for the poor,” opened conversations on topics like the role of women, including the possibility for remarried divorcees to receive communion. He also advocated for financial reforms and regulations to align the Vatican Bank with international financial standards. Additionally, he spoke out in support of victims of sexual abuse scandals and to safeguard the planet through his encyclical Laudato Si’, Bloomberg reported.

Trump on Robert Francis Prevost “What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” Trump stated.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts Zelensky congratulated Leo XIV, wishing him “wisdom, inspiration, and strength—both spiritual and physical” in fulfilling his noble mission.