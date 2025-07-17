Robert Vadra breaks silence on ED chargesheet in Shikohpur land deal case: ‘Looking forward for opportunity to defend..’

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he broke his silence and said is looking forward to the opportunity to defend himself and clear his name in Court, reported ANI.

"Robert Vadra is aware of reports suggesting that the Directorate of Enforcement has filed a Prosecution Complaint naming him as an Accused before the Rouse Avenue Courts, Delhi. As the Court is yet to even take cognizance of the matter, Mr. Vadra has not had the opportunity to examine the Prosecution Complaint," ANI quoted the office of businessman Robert Vadra as saying.

Also Read | Ashok Khemka, IAS officer transferred 57 times retires today

"As a law-abiding Indian citizen, Mr. Vadra has always and will continue to extend his fullest cooperation to the authorities and he is confident that at the end of it all, the truth will prevail and he will be cleared of any wrongdoing. The present proceedings are nothing more than an extension of the political witch hunt by the present government against Mr. Vadra. Mr. Vadra is looking forward to the opportunity to defend himself and clear his name in Court," his office said.

Earlier on Thursday, the ED filed a charge sheet against Robert Vadra in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

According to the details, this is the first time that any probe agency has filed a prosecution complaint against 56-year-old Vadra in a criminal case. The charge sheet for the controversial land deal case in Haryana's Manesar-Shikohpur (now sector 83) in Gurugram, also includes the names of several other individuals and firms.

The charge sheet has been filed against Vadra and some others before a local court here under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), news agency PTI said, quoting sources. The central agency has also attached 43 properties worth ₹37.6 Crore belonging to Robert Vadra and his company – Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

The ED on 8 April had summoned Vadra first time, but he sought another date, expressing his inability to join the investigation at that time. Vadra appeared before the agency on 15 April.

What is the Shikohpur case? The money-laundering case concerns a land deal in Shikohpur of Gurugram, carried out in February 2008 by Skylight Hospitality, a company Robert Vadra was previously a director of.

The company is accused of purchasing 3.5 acres of land in Shikohpur from Onkareshwar Properties for ₹7.5 crore.

A Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in power at that time. Four years later, in September 2012, the company sold the land to DLF, a realty major, for ₹58 crore.

The land deal became controversial in October 2012 after IAS officer Ashok Khemka, then posted as the director general of Land Consolidation and Land Records-cum-Inspector-General of Registration of Haryana, cancelled the mutation, categorising the transaction as violative of the State Consolidation Act and some related procedures.

Skylight Hospitality and DLF reached an agreement in 2008 to sell the three-acre plot to DLF for ₹58 crore. The sale deed was registered in favour of DLF.