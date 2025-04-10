Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday celebration with visually impaired children | Watch video

Eight days ahead of the Indian entrepreneur, and the husband of Wayanad LS MP Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, celebrated pre-birthday with visually impaired children at Blind Relief Association, reported PTI.

He said, as quoted by PTI, "I have been coming here for the last 10 years. These children have given me so much strength. I learn from them. I am celebrating here days before my birthday.”

Robert Vadra will turn 56 on 18 April this year. He was born in 1969.

His father's family is of Punjabi descent and settled in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, while his mother, Maureen, is of Anglo-Indian origin, with roots stretching back to Scotland.

Marriage with Priyanka Gandhi: Robert Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi first met at a common friend's house. They studied together in a British School in Delhi.

Speaking about their relationship, Robert had said earlier, as IndiaTV quoted, "I did not want anyone to know about our relationship, because people would not understand it and would give it a different colour."

Stating that Priyanka had proposed to him first, he had said, "I used to go in jeans-t-shirt and Kolhapuri. I used to joke a lot and played sports well. She liked me, but didn't talk to me much."

"I didn't propose Priyanka on my knees, rather both of them sat together and talked seriously about their relationship," Robert added.

On the contrary, Priyanka had said, "When I met Robert for the first time, I was only 13-year-old. He used to meet me the same way he used to meet other friends. I liked this thing."

Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra got married on February 18, 1997, and have two children together – Miraya and Raihan.

While Vadra is not into active politics, he actively campaigned for his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi and mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi in the past.