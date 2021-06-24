Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Robert Vadra's vehicle challaned for dangerous driving: Delhi Police

Robert Vadra's vehicle challaned for dangerous driving: Delhi Police

Robert Vadra
1 min read . 10:52 PM IST Livemint

  • Vadra was going to his office on Wednesday morning with his security personnel. Suddenly his car was hit from behind after it decelerated

Robert Vadra's vehicle was challaned for dangerous driving, news agency ANI reporting citing Delhi Police. Vadra, the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was going to his office on Wednesday morning with his security personnel. Suddenly his car was hit from behind after it decelerated, the Delhi Police said.

"The vehicle of Robert Vadra was challaned under Section 184 of The Motor Vehicles Act (Dangerous driving). Vadra was going to his office on Wednesday morning with his security personnel. Suddenly his car was hit from behind after it decelerated," Delhi Police said.

Reports say that a challan was issued on Vadra's vehicle after it was hit from behind on the Barapullah flyover in south-east Delhi, due to sudden application of break. The incident happened when Vadra was going to his office while his security personnel were accompanying him in another vehicle.

