Robert Vadra unconditionally apologies for violating travel conditions

Robert Vadra unconditionally apologies for violating travel conditions2 min read . 09:25 PM IST
Businessmen Robert Vadra tendered his unconditional apology for the alleged violation of the terms and conditions by traveling abroad
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a plea before the Special CBI court against businessman Robert Vadra for violating terms and conditions imposed by the court to travel abroad. The directorate asked the court to forfeit his deposit and initiate legal proceedings against him. Vadra tendered an unconditional apology for violating the conditions of permission of traveling to the UK, Italy and Spain.
In an affidavit, Vadra said that he made an inadvertent error and instead of "to Dubai", wrote "via Dubai" in his application seeking permission to travel.
"I have no doubt made an error," tested Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhavi appearing for Robert Vadra. The judge said, "You should have sought permission."
Abhishekh Manu Singhvi stated, "There has been an error. I had no intention to mislead. There was no intention to say X to the judge and do Y." He added, "I unconditionally apologize for the error of putting 'via UAE'. Pardon me for the error.
Special CBI Judge Neelofar Abida Parveen of Rouse Avenue court reserved his order on a plea by ED.
Special public prosecutor Advocate N K Matta contested that the businessman was directed by the court to intimate his address before leaving and even when he came back he didn't share the details of the places he visited in the UK.
"ED on August 22, 23 and 24 did not object to the modified itinerary (which included a stopover in Dubai for 4 days) that we had submitted, Singhavi argued.
Earlier, the Court had expressed displeasure with Robert Vadra as he stayed in Dubai for a medical emergency in August while traveling to the UK via UAE and termed it violation of the permission granted.
The Court also issued notice to him of why the fixed deposit receipt (FDR) deposited by him on 12 August in terms of the permission be not forfeited for violation of the terms and conditions.
The Special CBI Judge mentioned on Monday, that she was unable to accept the sole affirmation of applicant Vadra mentioned in the affidavit that he was forced under the situation on account of a medical emergency to stay in UAE.
The court also observed that the tickets of the businessman indicated that he was supposed to stay in Dubai from 25 August to 29 August and travel to London on 29 August.
Vadra asserted that during the trip he had “inflammation and pain in his left leg" and he had to stop to seek medical help in Dubai at the LGA medical Facilitation Centre where he was advised further treatment.
The Court also noted that he had previously been granted permission to travel abroad for DVT treatment and consultation by this Court in 2019 and that all relevant material documents had been filed.
Robert Vadra is presently on bail in a money laundering case filed by Enforcement Directorate.
With Inputs from ANI.
