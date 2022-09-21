Robert Vadra unconditionally apologies for violating travel conditions

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a plea before the Special CBI court against businessman Robert Vadra for violating terms and conditions imposed by the court to travel abroad. The directorate asked the court to forfeit his deposit and initiate legal proceedings against him. Vadra tendered an unconditional apology for violating the conditions of permission of traveling to the UK, Italy and Spain.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}