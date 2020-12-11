Robot helps voters to maintain Covid 19 in Kerala polling booth

Robot helps voters to maintain Covid 19 in Kerala polling booth1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 05:46 AM IST
At Ernakulam district polling booth, a robot named Sayabot greeted voters, checked their body temperatures, and gave them sanitizers before they voted.
Voters at a polling booth in Thrikkakkara Municipality, Ernakulam were in for a surprise on Thursday as they turned up to cast their vote in the Kerala local body polls.
The Ernakulam district administration had set up a Robot at the Thrikkakkara community hall polling booth. Named Sayabot, the robot greeted voters, checked their body temperatures and gave them sanitisers before they voted.
When the robot found a particular voter's temperature as higher than the normal it made a loud announcement and advised the voter to contact the polling officer. It also advised voters to wear mask properly and maintain Covid protocol, including maintaining social distancing.
S Suhas, Ernakulam district collector said: "If people will come without sanitizer, they can sanitize their hands through this robot. This is for maintaining Covid-19 protocol."
The robot, he said was engaged on a pilot basis and based on its performance it will be deployed in other places after consulting the election officials.
Polling was conducted on Thursday in five districts - Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad - in the second phase of the local body elections of the state which will go in for assembly elections next year.
